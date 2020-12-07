Medical Examiner identifies woman shot, killed by corrections officer at Spokane Co. jail

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman shot and killed by a corrections officer at the Spokane County Jail has been identified as 70-year-old Nancy King.

Authorities said King was armed with a knife and attempting to get inside the jail late Friday night. She somehow managed to get past a closed off area and was banging on the glass when a corrections sergeant at the jail responded.

A county spokesman said King was able to get past the lobby door, which is when she displayed a knife and “moved aggressively” toward the officer.

The officer reportedly commanded her to put down the weapon before firing a shot. Emergency responder attempted life-saving efforts, but King died from her injuries.

