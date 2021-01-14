Medical Examiner identifies woman killed by falling tree on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman killed on the South Hill during Wednesday’s windstorm.

Melanie Sanborn, 42, was killed when a tree fell on her car near W. 27th Ave and S. Post St.

A father and son attempted to save her, but said the damage was too extensive for them to rescue her from her car.

