Medical Examiner identifies suspect killed by police Thursday in Airway Heights

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man killed by Spokane Police Thursday night as 43-year-old Erik Mahoney.

Mahoney was shot during a confrontation with police at the Bell Motel in Airway Heights, the culmination of two separate domestic violence incidents officers were investigating.

Police say Mahoney was wanted for firing a round into his ex-girlfriend’s home on Monday, and then returned Wednesday where he pistol-whipped her.

When SPD’s Patrol Anti-Crime Team and Special Investigative Unit tracked him down to the Bell Motel, they say he walked out of an RV and exchanged words with two officers who then shot him. He was taken to an area hospital, but died hours later from the injuries.

