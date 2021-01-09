Medical examiner identifies murder suspect shot, killed by police in North Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the murder suspect shot and killed by police in North Spokane on Tuesday.

Spokane Police were pursuing Shawn McCoy, 36, near W. Queen Ave and Ash on Tuesday when they say he threatened to shoot them. According to police, McCoy opened fire and that’s when officers shot back, killing him.

McCoy was wanted in connection to a homicide that took place Dec. 27.

McCoy died by homicide from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner.

READ: Police shoot, kill armed murder suspect in North Spokane

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and SIRR will now take over the investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.