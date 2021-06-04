Medical Examiner identifies man whose body was pulled from Spokane River

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man whose body was pulled from the Spokane River on Memorial Day.

The body of 35-year-old Michael Gardner was recovered from the river near the WSU Spokane Campus.

The Medical Examiner has not determined a cause or manner for Gardner’s death, but Major Crimes has launched an investigation.

