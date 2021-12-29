Medical Examiner identifies man who shot and killed a 24-year-old in northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Medical Examiner released the name of the man who shot and killed a 24-year-old in northwest Spokane earlier this month.

The Medical Examiner said Rigoberto Garcia Lopez, 39, died by suicide at the hospital on Dec. 22.

The Spokane Police Department said Lopez killed Michael Lindblom on Dec. 11

Investigators said Lopez barged into a home near Shannon and Adams where Lindblom was and shot him. Then, three blocks away Lopez shot himself.

Police said Lopez knew a former tenant in the space where Lindblom was. According to people familiar with Lopez, they told police he was known to use drugs.

4 News Now spoke with Lindblom’s family who said he was shot while cooking with others, something that brought him joy.

