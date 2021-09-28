Medical Examiner identifies man who drowned in Spokane River

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who drowned in the Spokane River, one week after his body was found.

David A. Ellis, 33, drowned in the river near Downriver Golf Course Tuesday, September 21. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Fire responded to the scene and recovered his body.

The Medical Examiner said methamphetamine and alcohol contributed to his death.

