Medical examiner identifies man who died in house fire near Liberty Park

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the 72-year-old man who died in a house fire near Liberty Park early Monday morning.

The Spokane Fire Department responded to the fire on E. 6th Ave and S. Magnolia St around 3:15 a.m.

There, they found Greg Burford, who had died.

According to the fire department, the house was found to be in “hoarder conditions” and had unstable flooring.

The cause and manner of Burford’s death is still under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire.

