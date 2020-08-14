Medical Examiner identifies man stabbed, killed in N. Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man stabbed and killed at a home near Rogers High School on Thursday.

The ME said 25-year-old Anthony Brines died from multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Spokane Police arrested 19-year-old Edward A. Martinez and charged him with first-degree murder related to Brines’ death.

According to SPD, a woman called police to report Martinez, her boyfriend, had stabbed Brines, her ex-husband, several times and ran away.

Martinez was found and arrested 10 blocks away from the scene thanks to a citizen tip.

Medics tried to help Brines, but he died at the hospital. The woman was not injured.

Martinez remains in the Spokane County Jail. He is set to make his first appearance in court Friday.

