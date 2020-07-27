Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed in N. Spokane

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The victim in Friday’s fatal shooting near Morton and Nebraska has been identified as 38-year-old Lonnie Montoya.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner said Montoya died of a gunshot wound to the neck/head and ruled his death a homicide.

Authorities responded to the area on Friday afternoon and detained one person, but no arrests have been made, according to the Spokane Police Department.

RELATED: Man killed in shooting at Morton and Nebraska, police say

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.