Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed by police near Broadway and Dyer

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man shot and killed by police near Broadway and Dyer on Friday.

The ME said 31-year-old Joshua Clayton Brant died of multiple gunshot wounds.

It is not clear if Brant was shot by one officer several times or multiple officers. 4 News Now has reached out to the police department for further information.

Brant was the suspect in an attempted carjacking in Airway Heights, according to Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl.

Meidl said Brant’s vehicle was found three separate times between Thursday and Friday, and he led authorities on three pursuits.

Police ultimately found his vehicle at the Rodeway Inn. It was there that police and Brant both fired shots, Meidl said.

Brant was shot and killed, and an officer – who has not yet been identified — was also shot. That officer has since been released from the hospital.

