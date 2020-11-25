Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed by deputy in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Medical Examiner has identified the man shot and killed by a deputy in Spokane Valley as 41-year-old Nicholas Kaussaen.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy tried to stop Kaussaen, who was driving “very reckless and erratically,” near Valleyway and Mullan on Sunday evening.

Deputies said Kaussaen took off and was going into opposite lanes, as well as hitting parked cars.

A chase ensued and ended near Sprague and North University. The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy used his patrol car to try and stop Kaussaen’s car, but it did not work.

Deputies said Kaussaen also drove toward a marked patrol car and two other deputies. That is when a deputy fired his weapon.

No deputies were injured, but Kaussaen died at the scene.

The deputy who fired his weapon has not been identified, but has been placed on administrative leave. Two other deputies involved in the incident are also on leave, which is standard protocol.

