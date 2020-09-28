Medical Examiner identifies man shot, killed at house party near Spokane Community College

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the man shot and killed at a house party on Thursday as 18-year-old Jacquon D. Bailey.

Spokane Police responded to the shooting near E Carlisle Ave and N Ralph St at 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

Police said there was argument between Bailey and two other men; 21-year-old James Kemple and 21-year-old Ivan Liles. The argument led to shots being fired and both Kemple and Liles have been arrested for second-degree murder.

The Medical Examiner said Bailey died from a gunshot to the head.

