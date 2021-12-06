Medical Examiner identifies man found dead in field near Northern Quest Casino

by Olivia Roberts

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the person found dead in a field near Northern Quest Casino.

According to the Medical Examiner, 48-year-old Jeffrey Hayes was shot and killed. His body was found north of Northern Quest on Hayford Road Thursday morning.

A witness told 4 News Now she watched a car pull over on the side of the road and dump the body.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating this as a homicide.

This is a developing story.

