Medical Examiner identifies inmate who died will being taken to get medical treatment

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified an inmate who died at the Spokane County jail on Monday.

The man was identified as 54-year-old Stanley Mudge. The Medical Examiner has not determiend Mudge’s cause or manner of death, but will release that information at a later time.

The county said Mudge became unresponsive while officers were taking him to get medical treatment. Staff attempted life-saving efforts, which were taken over by the Fire Department and American Medical Response workers when they arrived.

First responders administered two doses of Narcan to Mudge, but he was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m.

Mudge had recently appeared in court on second-degree burglary and third-degree theft charges.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.