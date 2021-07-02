Medical Examiner identifies 3 people who died from heat-related problems

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified three victims who died from heat-related illnesses due to the heat wave.

The first person identified was 81-year-old David Bevleming, who died in the 11000 block of E. Maxwell in Spokane Valley on Thursday. The cause of his death was classified as environmental heat exposure, with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease as contributing factors.

The second person was identified as 64-year-old Deana Farwell, who died in the 200 block of W. Sprague in Spokane on Thursday. Her cause of death was classified the same as Bevleming’s, as well as the same contributing factors as his.

The last person was identified as 84-year-old Beverly Martin, who died in the 2300 block of W. 16th in Spokane on Thursday. Her cause of death was the same as the others, except she had only atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease listed as a contributing factor.

11 people have been reported to have possibly died from heat-related illnesses brought on by the heat wave.

PAST COVERAGE: Number of possible heat-related deaths rises to 11

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.