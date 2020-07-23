Medical Examiner identifies 21-year-old man pulled from water near Boulder Beach

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the 21-year-old man who was swept under the water near Boulder Beach on Tuesday.

According to the Medical Examiner, Nathan Rickards died from hypoxic encephalopathy due to near drowning, meaning a lack of oxygen to his brain and spinal cord.

Witnesses said Rickards was swimming across the Spokane River with a group of friends when he started yelling for help and went under. They said he was under for at least 20 minutes while crews attempted to search through the murky water.

Rescue crews were able to pull him from the water and performed CPR on him for several minutes before he was taken away in an ambulance. The Spokane Valley Police Department said he could not be revived at the hospital.

