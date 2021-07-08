Medical Examiner: Death toll from heat-related issues rises to 20

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner now says at least 20 people have died in recent days for reasons likely connected to the heat.

The number of deaths has continued to rise over the past week as temperatures stay in the 90s.

The victims range in age from 26 to 84 and most people were found alone in their homes without air conditioning. Some were found in buildings where other people were suffering from heat-related illness, as well.

Some victims who have been identified include Ronda Truppe, 65; Nadine Hager, 45; David Bevleming, 81; Deana Farwell, 64; and Beverly Martin, 84.

The Medical Examiner added that many of those who died had underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to heat stress. Some also had cognitive impairments or mobility problems that kept them from getting away from the heat.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Veena Singh said that she expects the true number of deaths related to the extreme weather to continue to rise through the end of summer.

The number of heat-related deaths this summer has already outpaced the number of heat-related deaths over the past five years. Between 2015 and 2020, there were only 13 deaths in total due to heat exposure.

