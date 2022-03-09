Mechanic shares tips on how to make your car more fuel-efficient

by Vanessa Perez

Steven Senne - staff, AP Gas prices appear on a pump at a gas station Monday, March 7, 2022, in Needham, Mass. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008.

SPOKANE, Wash.– Gas prices continue to climb across the nation. The U.S. is banning all imports of Russian energy, including oil, natural gas, and coal.

AAA says today’s average is $4.17 a gallon. Energy experts say it could even hit $5.

There are some things mechanics say you can do to your car to help keep your wallet happy next time you’re at the pump.

Here’s what you can do:

Keep up with your car’s regular maintenance. That includes oil changes, tire rotations and changing your air filter.

Get a tune-up when it’s needed.

Make sure you have the right tire pressure

Get a fuel injection cleaning once a year

Tony Lott at Mechanics Pride explained you can check your air filter by holding it up to the light. If you can’t see through it or if you drop it and dust comes off, it’s time to switch it out.

Lott also said tire pressure is something that gets overlooked but can make a huge difference.

“It can drastically drop your gas mileage a few pounds difference in your tires creating drag. Overinflated tires don’t change it any worse but underinflated do that and air filters, those are probably the biggest ones that’ll get you,” Lott said.

