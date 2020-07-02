Meals on Wheels searching for volunteers as its office undergoes construction

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s Meals on Wheels office is undergoing construction, and the non-profit is in need of some extra helping hands in the meantime.

The current building that Meals on Wheels operates out of, located on W 2nd Ave, is in need of a new roof and additional column supports, the non-profit said in its newsletter.

“Due to the age of the building and heavy winters, the roof is slowly falling, and it is imperative we perform the full repair for the building to remain safe for those it houses,” it reads.

In the meantime, Meals on Wheels will operate out of the Southside Senior Center. The adjustment means Meals on Wheels won’t have access to a kitchen, resulting in a temporary transition back to frozen meal delivery for seniors.

“While this change is not ideal as we prefer to see them often with a hot meal, it is the only feasible way for us to continually provide them a reliable nutritious food source while also keeping our volunteers and staff safe,” the newsletter reads.

The transition also means Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to fill multiple positions. That includes help with curbside pickup and frozen box preparations, among other things.

To find out how you can help, CLICK HERE.

READ: Spokane County allocates $10M in CARES Act funding to help small businesses with operating costs

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.