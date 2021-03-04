Meals on Wheels partners with local pharmacies to vaccinate vulnerable seniors

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Meals on Wheels is partnering with local pharmacies to make sure some the area’s most vulnerable community members have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Safeway and Albertson’s pharmacies have set aside appointments specifically for senior citizens who utilize Meals on Wheels services, and the organization is helping to secure them an appointment.

Not only that, the organization is also helping get those people to the pharmacy.

Tom Lawson volunteers with Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels and, as a result, was able to get his vaccine, too.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time for this,” said Lawson. “I feel now that I can do other things I’ve been holding out on all this time. Can’t wait for the second shot.”

Meals on Wheels has been at it for weeks now, and have about 160 people vaccinated. Their goal is to continue until every person who wants a vaccine gets one.

