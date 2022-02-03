Meals on Wheels ‘Cinn-A-Gram’ fundraiser begins Valentine’s Day

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Meals on Wheels Spokane is doing its part to spread love to local seniors on Valentine’s Day.

Celebrating its 15-year anniversary, the Cinn-A-Gram program gives out heartfelt care packages to the elderly. Supporters of the program can purchase a Cinn-A-Gram box to be delivered to a homebound senior.

Each box contains Cinnabons, a mug, treats, and a personal message for the recipient.

Each Cinn-A-Gram purchased will provide one week of hot nutritious meals. Last year’s fundraiser provided more than 9,000 meals to local families and loved ones.

Boxes are available for delivery anywhere within Spokane County. The ordering deadline is Feb. 7, but pickup orders can be placed until Friday, Feb. 10. The boxes are delivered on Valentine’s Day.

To order a Cinn-A-Gram, call 509-456-6597, or visit www.mowspokane.org.

