Mead wrestler hopes to get redemption by going to state

by Alex Crescenti

MEAD, Wash.– A call by a referee at the 2020 wrestling regionals cost a Mead senior his shot at the state tournament.

However, Jake Mark said it’s motivation to save his best performance for last.

“Every day in practice I’m just constantly re-envisioning that mind, that takedown at the end of that season. And then obviously with last year being cancelled and then it makes it just that much worse because I haven’t had that chance at redemption in so long,” Mark said.

Not only does Mark find success on the matt, but he also shows his hard work with a 4.33 GPA. The people who are around him the most are impressed with the leadership he shows every day he walks into the building.

Even though getting to state and etching his name in Mead’s history would be amazing, he puts his team first.

