Mead School District warns families about bus route changes because of drivers calling out sick

Iris Samuels

MEAD, Wash.– The Mead School District says there might be changes coming to your student’s bus route.

In an email sent to families Tuesday, the school district said drop-off and pick-up times could be affected by the number of drivers calling out sick. It said it’s had a hard time keeping its crew of bus drivers at full capacity. It’s doing everything it can to make sure students get to and from school on time.

The Mead School District said its transportation department is seeing an uptick in illness-related absences among its crew of bus drivers.

Right now, Mead leaders said they don’t think they will need to cancel routes.

Parents are asked to keep an eye on their emails in the morning and at night for updates to their student’s route. If there is nothing there from the school district then parents should go about their routine as normal.

Mead said parents can always pick up or drop off their kids at school.

