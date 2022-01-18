Mead School District to resume COVID testing Tuesday

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District is resuming COVID testing thanks to a new supply of tests.

Last Wednesday, the district announced there would be no sports competitions or practices until the new supplies arrived. Students are also required to stay home if they have been exposed to COVID.

Here is what families need to know:

Test-To-Stay

Children who have been excluded from going to school because they need a test through the Test-To-Stay program must get a test at one of three walk-in testing sites to return to class. Testing sites are located at Midway Elementary, Evergreen Elementary and at the gym south of Union Stadium.

The district has taken nursing staff members to these test sites to maximize the number of students they can test.

Athletics

Student-athletes that require testing should wait to hear from their team’s coaching staff for testing.

Symptomatic/Ill students

Students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or who are ill should visit the walk-in testing sites.

Families can learn more here.

RELATED: ‘It breaks my heart for these kids’: Mead families forced to miss sporting events until the district can get more COVID tests

READ: Lack of COVID-19 tests forces Mead School District to cancel sporting events, practices and ‘test-to-stay’ program

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.