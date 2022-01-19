Mead School District testing site aims to get kids back in class

by Elise Jawed

MEAD, Wash.– The Mead School District informed families of a testing site opening on Wednesday.

The school district will have a single testing site open at the District Building south of Union Stadium at 12508 North Freya Street in Mead.

Mead’s site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for all test-to-stay students and additional testing needs.

At-home tests will not be observed on Wednesday. Documentation of health provider tests must be brought to the school office for it to be accepted by the school district.

The school district sent an email to Mead families Tuesday night with more information.

