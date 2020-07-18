Mead School District releases plan for what school could look like this fall

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District has released provisional plans for when school resumes in the fall, outlining a combination of hybrid and face-to-face instruction scenarios.

According the the district, the goal is to have all students back in the class come fall. Whether that happens is contingent on decisions made by Governor Inslee and the Department of Health.

As it stands, the district will resume in-person instruction for grades K-12, including Preschool, while following proper safety guidelines.

If that isn’t possible, the district will implement a rotating schedule, allowing students to work online when not in the classroom. Students who live in the same household would attend school the same days, and teachers would work with smaller groups at a time.

If in-person learning is still not allowed, Mead School District says it will implement a robust online learning system, different from what students experienced in the spring.

Upon hearing feedback from families, the district says online learning would include a combination of recorded lessons and live instruction, depending on the grade level.

All students will have access to check out laptops, and the district is working to develop contingency plans for families without internet access.

For families who don’t want their children returning in the fall, the district says it will offer online courses.

More detailed plans will be sent to families upon approval from the Board of Directors and OSPI in August.

