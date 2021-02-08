Mead School District offering counseling for students grieving death of classmate

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mead School District is offering counseling to students and families for those grieving the death of a student over the weekend.

An online fundraiser identifies the victim of a shooting late Saturday night as 16-year old Owar Opiew. The Mead School District confirmed to 4 News Now he was a sophomore at Mead High School.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home on Beige Road. The sheriff’s office said it was at a party and was possibly gang-related and not a random incident. As of Sunday afternoon, the sheriff’s office was asking people living nearby to check their cameras to see if they may have video of suspicious activity in the area between 11:00 pm Saturday night and 1:00 am Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office has released no further descriptions of people or vehicles.

According to this GoFundMe site, which has already raised more than $16,000, Owar was irreplaceable. “This young man’s light shone brightly into many corners of Spokane and simply because of who he was,” the author writes. “There was only one Owar to many of us and he was the kid that everybody knew and everybody knew him.”

The Mead School District is providing students and families with information on how to access help and support. School counselors are available and students can check out of class at any time if they need to access that support. Students learning remotely can call in to counselors directly if they need to chat. A dedicated room via Zoom will be open during two time blocks Monday and Tuesday for students.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.