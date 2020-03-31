Mead School District distributing more than 1,000 Chromebooks to students

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District will distribute more than 1,000 Chromebooks to students to use during the emergency school closure.

Distribution will run from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1 in the Mead High School student parking lot.

Students do not need to pre-register and devices will be available for any K-12 student in the district.

RELATED: Here’s where you can pick up meals for your kids while school is closed

RELATED: Spokane school bus drivers deliver meals to kids in need

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.