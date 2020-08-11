Mead School District delays first day of school by two weeks

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School Board voted unanimously Monday to push back the start of the school year by two weeks.

The first day of school will now be on September 14, and kindergarten will begin on September 17.

The decision was made to help teachers, students and staff better prepare for the school year. Until Monday’s vote, Mead School District was the only district in Spokane County that planned to launch the school year with in-person learning—a decision that County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was concerned about.

