Mead School District cancels classes again due to unhealthy air quality

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

MEAD, Wash. — Mead School District is canceling classes for a fourth day in a row due to unhealthy air quality.

It, and several other school districts and universities, canceled in-person and on-site activities because of the hazardous wildfire smoke in Spokane.

Mead is once again calling off classes for Thursday; the district says at the very least they are committed to starting school no later than Monday, September 21.

Whitworth University, Washington State University and Davenport School District are all returning to normal and allowing in-person instruction on Thursday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.