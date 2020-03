Mead School District cancelling all sports, school-related activities

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District is cancelling all extracurricular sports and school related activities.

They made their announcement on their website, and say they will provide more comprehensive updates later in the day.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.