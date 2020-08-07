Mead School District approves mix of online and in-person learning for the fall

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mead School District announced plans for the upcoming school year during a board meeting Thursday afternoon.

Board members voted in favor of a hybrid model, meaning students grades K-5 will attend school for face-to-face instruction. Students grades 6-12 will attend school on a rotating A/B schedule, attending class 2-3 days a week.

Remote learning will be available for families who don’t feel comfortable with their child returning to the classroom.

Governor Jay Inslee outlined suggestions for the upcoming school year on Wednesday, saying districts that fall in ‘high risk’ counties should offer full-time distance learning.

Spokane is currently considered a high risk county under the governor’s recommendations.

The district took parent feedback into consideration when deciding plans for the fall. A survey provided by the Mead School District shows 69% of families preferred sending their students back for face-to-face instruction. About 29% chose a remote learning option, the survey showed.

