Mead School District approves mix of online and in-person learning for the fall
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Mead School District announced plans for the upcoming school year during a board meeting Thursday afternoon.
Board members voted in favor of a hybrid model, meaning students grades K-5 will attend school for face-to-face instruction. Students grades 6-12 will attend school on a rotating A/B schedule, attending class 2-3 days a week.
Remote learning will be available for families who don’t feel comfortable with their child returning to the classroom.
Governor Jay Inslee outlined suggestions for the upcoming school year on Wednesday, saying districts that fall in ‘high risk’ counties should offer full-time distance learning.
READ: Gov. Inslee strongly suggests most Washington schools return to online learning this fall
Spokane is currently considered a high risk county under the governor’s recommendations.
The district took parent feedback into consideration when deciding plans for the fall. A survey provided by the Mead School District shows 69% of families preferred sending their students back for face-to-face instruction. About 29% chose a remote learning option, the survey showed.
READ: School districts determine back to school plans
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.