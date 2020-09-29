Mead School Dist. publicly tracking COVID-19 cases via online dashboard; 40 in quarantine

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COPYRIGHT 4 NEWS NOW

MEAD, Wash. — The Mead School District is publicly tracking COVID-19 cases in their schools using an online dashboard.

The dashboard identifies confirmed cases and the number of ‘close contacts’ of COVID-19 patients in quarantine from the last two weeks.

Already, 38 people are in isolation and two people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the service was launched.

According to the dashboard, Mead High School and Midway Elementary are the only two schools in the district that are handling COVID-19 cases — 31 people are in isolation from Mead, and seven are in isolation from Midway.

For more information, visit the Mead School District website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.