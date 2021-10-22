Mead Schools will compare math and reading scores Monday to pre-pandemic

by Matthew Kincanon

MEAD, Wash. — In an upcoming meeting, the Mead School Board will go over several topics, including reading and math among students.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the report will compare reading and math pre-pandemic to present.

One study of more than a million elementary students across 40 states showed they are five months behind in math due to the pandemic. In reading, they are four months behind.

Earlier this year, other studies found constant change and learning virtually has put some kids behind in school, reflecting in some test scores.

According to the Northwest Evaluation Association, math scores from 2019 were compared to 2020 scores among students in third through eighth grade. It showed that students fell five to 10 percentile points lower in the subject.

Scores weren’t as low in reading. NWEA said the scores in 2020 were similar to those in the fall of 2019.

The webinar meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.

The meeting will also cover language immersion/dual language, and transportation.

You can find the meeting agenda here.

