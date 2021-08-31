Mead School Board meets virtually, gives community 3 minutes each for public comment

MEAD, Wash.– The Mead School Board met online Monday ahead of the start of the school year.

School leaders decided to go virtual last week as planned protests from parents and students over the state’s mask mandate disrupted meetings. Just two weeks ago, some of the Mead community gathered outside the high school before an in-person board meeting to speak out against the requirement.

However, for Monday’s virtual meeting, the board laid out rules for public comment: They should avoid talking about the mask mandate and they would be limited to three minutes of talk time.

School district leaders said they gave everyone plenty of time to voice their concerns during the last meeting. They also asked anyone who had more to say to send an email and they would review it.

During the meeting, a handful of parents still brought up their frustrations about the mask requirement. They also voiced their concern about being “shut out” of the meeting because it was virtual. Once their three minutes were up– they were muted and the board continued to discuss other things on the agenda.

In July, Gov. Jay Inslee said all K-12 students in Washington will be required to wear masks during the upcoming school year. Employees and staff will also be required to follow that rule. The mandate comes as the Delta variant surges across the nation.

The Mead School District’s first day of school is scheduled for September 7.

PREVIOUS: Mead parents and students gather to protest mask mandates

RELATED: Virtual schools saw little disruption, got equal virus aid

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.