Local school district turns to online meetings as parents, students protest mandates

MEAD, Wash.– School board meetings across the state, and even right here in the Inland Northwest, have been disrupted by parents, students and other community members there to speak out on mandates ahead of the upcoming school year.

The Mead School District said the disruptions have pushed it to move its meetings online until further notice. The first virtual meeting will be the school board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.

The announcement came one day after Spokane Public Schools stopped its hybrid meeting just two minutes in and opted to go online instead because some people there refused to mask up.

Earlier this month, parents and students gathered outside Mead High School ahead of a board meeting to protest the statewide mask policy for K-12 schools.

Parents at the meeting also shared their thoughts about requiring kids to mask back up in the classroom. In response, the school board wrote a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, asking him to create a road map to help get to “mask-optional” learning.

They suggested that instead of using a blanket approach for all schools in the state it should be county-specific. In the letter, school leaders acknowledge they aren’t health experts, but go on to give examples of metrics and statistics that could be used to build a county-by-county plan for school districts.

The letter outlines their concerns about students wearing face-coverings and their commitment to keeping students safe. School district leaders said their focus was on the whole child and that means helping manage their mental and emotional health during the pandemic. A “mask-optional” learning plan would put them on a path towards meeting that goal.

However, masks will still be required in schools this fall as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise. Inslee said this is a legal requirement that all districts must follow, as the state does not want to see waves of the virus force students to return to at-home learning.

Inslee said the mask requirement in schools could change down the road if COVID trends go back down. As of now, students will have to cover up their mouths and nose while learning in class.

