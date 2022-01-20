Mead High School undergoes modified lockdown due to phone threat

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mead High School underwent a modified lockdown due to a phone threat on Wednesday.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies remained at the school this afternoon while the threatening call was investigated. They said deputies were there to provide added safety and security for students and staff.

School Administrators moved the school into a modified lockdown after assessing the threat and stayed in lockdown for a brief period. They lifted the lockdown after deputies told the school the threat was not deemed credible.

The Spokane County Sherriff’s Office is still investigating the threat.

