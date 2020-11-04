McMorris Rodgers reelected, Wilson concedes in Fifth Congressional Race
SPOKANE, Wash. — Cathy McMorris Rodgers has been reelected in Washington’s Fifth Congressional District.
Dave Wilson conceded just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The latest results from the Secretary of State’s Office show McMorris Rodgers led the race with 60 percent of the vote.
She has held the position since 2005 and this will be her ninth term.
WA US Representative Dist 5
-
Cathy McMorris Rodgers * R
59.8%
188,178
-
Dave Wilson D
40.2%
126,658
* Incumbent
314,836
0% precincts reporting
Last updated:
