Rep. McMorris Rodgers slams Inslee’s mask, vaccine requirements

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers slammed Governor Jay Inslee’s decision to issue mask and vaccine requirements.

Inslee announced Wednesday that all Washingtonians, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear masks indoors. He also announced that all people working inside Washington schools must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 18.

Mandates are about fear & control, NOT science. @POTUS & @GovInslee are building resentment and creating workforce shortages. They should be building confidence and encouraging people to talk to their doctors on why vaccines will protect them. That's how this pandemic ends. — CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) August 19, 2021

The governor announced earlier this month that all state employees would also be required to get vaccinated.

McMorris Rodgers tweeted Thursday saying “mandates are about fear & control, NOT science.” She claimed Inslee and President Joe Biden are building “resentment and creating workforce shortages.”

The Congresswoman suggested that Inslee and Biden build confidence and “encourage people to talk to their doctors on why vaccines will protect them.”

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been skyrocketing, including in McMorris Rodgers’ district, with the significant majority of cases affecting unvaccinated people.

Meantime, McMorris Rodgers’ district also has among the lowest vaccination rates in Washington.

The Congresswoman is vaccinated and released the following statement to 4 News Now:

“Cathy has been consistent in her stance that the COVID-19 vacine is the key to getting kids back in schools, people back to work, and life back to normal. She encourages every individual in Eastern Washington and across the country to speak with their doctor about the vaccine so they can make the decision that is best for their health. While Cathy believes that these vaccines are safe and effective, she has been firm in her opposition to any mandate at the local, state, or federal level.”

