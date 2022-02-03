McMorris Rodgers calls for delay of electronic health record system in Walla Walla

by Will Wixey

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers requested the immediate delay of the electronic health records systems for Walla Walla VA Medical Center.

McMorris Rodgers says the Cerner Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) system is extremely flawed. She claims the system lacks productivity, patient safety, and morale impacts.

She also said the system has made life difficult for Eastern Washington veterans and only made more obstacles for veteran providers to give care.

“Veterans in my district continue to struggle with delayed and erroneous prescriptions, as well as bottlenecks in referrals to specialists or community care,” said McMorris Rodgers in a letter to Secretary Denis R. McDonough.

She states the electronic system is very flawed and is not easy to use for veteran hospitals. She says she will not allow the system to go into effect at Walla Walla VAMC and will keep delaying it until she deems it ready.

“Bottom line, the Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) transition is still making life harder on veterans and VA providers, not easier, and until these problems are fixed, its continued roll-out should be delayed,” she said.

McMorris Rodgers has expressed many concerns with the EHRM system over the past year. She requested Secretary McDonough or Deputy Secretary Donald Remy accompany her on a visit to Eastern Washington to help resolve her concerning issues.

Despite all the problems McMorris Rodgers has, the system is scheduled to go live in several weeks at the Walla Walla VAMC.

