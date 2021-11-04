McMorris Rodgers calls Biden’s employer vaccine mandate ‘un-American’

by Erin Robinson

J. Scott Applewhite House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone, D-N.J., with Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., right, the ranking member, as they continue work on the "Build Back Better" package, cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers called President Joe Biden’s new employer vaccine mandate “un-American.”

On Thursday, the Biden Administration announced that Americans who work at companies with 100 or more employees will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by January 4.

“Today’s announcement makes one thing crystal clear: President Biden does not trust the American people to make their own health care decision, so the federal government must do it for them. This type of thinking is as un-American as it gets, and it is the very definition of government overreach for command and control in our lives,” McMorris Rodgers said in a statement.

The congresswoman, who is vaccinated, also made reference to Washington state’s vaccine mandate.

“In Eastern Washington, we are already feeling the real world consequences of Governor Inslee’s vaccine mandate. More than 100 Washington State troopers have left the police force,” she said. “Hospitals across the state are bracing to lose as many as 7,5000 front line workers critical to combating COVID-19. This mandate makes our communities less safe, and it is creating a workforce shortage that disproportionately devastates rural America.”

It should be noted that WSP lost more than 127 employees across the state. That included 67 troopers, six sergeants, one captain and 53 civil servants. Of those 127 employees, 10 of them were working in Eastern Washington.

“With these new vaccine mandates, President Biden wants to build on the devastation happening in Washington State by extending the workforce fallout across the nation at a time we can least afford it. Americans are tired of being told what to do, and it’s time for the president to listen to what the people are saying,” McMorris Rodgers said.

The latest update from Washington State showed 94 percent of state employees were in compliance with the vaccine mandate.

McMorris Rodgers’ statement went on to say mandates are “driven by fear and control.” She called for an end to mandates that “force hard working Americans to choose between complying with the federal government or losing their livelihoods altogether.”

