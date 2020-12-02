McMorris Rodgers appointed as GOP leader for House Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was selected as the Republican leader for the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

McMorris Rodgers was chosen by her Republican colleagues for the role, which would have her collaborating on policies regarding health, communications, climate change, energy and consumer protections.

She released the following statement after her appointment:

“I’m honored to have earned the support of my colleagues to serve as the Republican Leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. This committee is critical to addressing the issues that matter to people in Eastern Washington, like bridging the digital divide, bringing doctors to rural communities, keeping energy rates low, and protecting free speech online. We are in a battle for the heart and soul of America. From blatant assaults on free speech, to Medicare-for-All, to the Green New Deal, Energy and Commerce is at the very center of the battles for freedom to beat socialism and hope to beat fear. My goal is to maximize Energy and Commerce to secure America’s and Eastern Washington’s future as the best place in the world to innovate, save lives, and raise people’s standard of living.”

The Committee also oversees several departments and agencies — including the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Homeland Security and many more.

