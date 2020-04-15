McMorris-Rodgers announces federal funding for Eastern WA airports affected by COVID-19

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers on Wednesday announced over $65 million in grant funding for Eastern Washington airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the CARES Act, and will support area airports that have seen vast dropoffs in revenue.

The Spokane International Airport will receive nearly $30 million dollars, and the Pullman-Moscow and Walla Walla Regional Airports will both get just over $18 million dollars.

The full list of airports includes:

Spokane International Airport – $29,589,274

Walla Walla Regional Airport – $18,059,137

Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport – $18,129,792

Felts Field, Spokane – $69,000

Deer Park Airport – $30,000

Colville Municipal – $30,000

Wilbur Airport – $30,000

Port of Whitman Business Air Center – $20,000

Davenport Airport – $20,000

Ione Municipal Airport – $20,000

Odessa Municipal Airport – $20,000

Rosalia Municipal Airport – $1,000

