McMorris-Rodgers announces federal funding for Eastern WA airports affected by COVID-19
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris-Rodgers on Wednesday announced over $65 million in grant funding for Eastern Washington airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration as part of the CARES Act, and will support area airports that have seen vast dropoffs in revenue.
The Spokane International Airport will receive nearly $30 million dollars, and the Pullman-Moscow and Walla Walla Regional Airports will both get just over $18 million dollars.
The full list of airports includes:
- Spokane International Airport – $29,589,274
- Walla Walla Regional Airport – $18,059,137
- Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport – $18,129,792
- Felts Field, Spokane – $69,000
- Deer Park Airport – $30,000
- Colville Municipal – $30,000
- Wilbur Airport – $30,000
- Port of Whitman Business Air Center – $20,000
- Davenport Airport – $20,000
- Ione Municipal Airport – $20,000
- Odessa Municipal Airport – $20,000
- Rosalia Municipal Airport – $1,000
