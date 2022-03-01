McLean fills large leadership roll for the Scotties

by Keith Osso

FREEMAN, Wash. — The first thing you might notice about Sydney McLean on the basketball floor is her lack of height, you’ll quickly learn it doesn’t matter. McLean is a force for the Scotties and she’s headed to Whitworth to play hoops in College next year.

McLean admits she’s right around 5’1, but she has a big game, a big personality, and a big future. She hopes that she inspires other players to not care about their size and focus on the hard work and skill necessary to get to the next level.

Her basketball skills are impressive, but not as impressive as her off the court accomplishments. McLean is a 4.0 student, she’s a black belt, and is in a ton of clubs including FBLA.

