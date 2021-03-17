Mayor Woodward to give annual State of the City address Wednesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward will give her annual State of the City address on Wednesday afternoon.

Woodward is set to address the difficulty of the past year and the challenges the city has faced as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tune in at noon for the annual State of the City Address! @MayorSpokane will look back at the remarkable resiliency of our community and ahead to renewed hope beginning to work its way back into our lives. More information at https://t.co/wwqZo2HcuW. #SOTCSpokane pic.twitter.com/9hHs3HgOQR — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) March 17, 2021

“Our community has [been] through a lot over the past 12 months. We have learned and loved, adapted and adjusted. We have struggled and we have survived. And we have done it together,” a release from Woodward’s office said.

Woodward’s address will begin at noon and will be livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page. Those looking to watch can also register through Greater Spokane Inc.

