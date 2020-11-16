Mayor Woodward to discuss regional homeless shelter system Monday

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to discuss the next step in regional shelter system enhancements the city is developing with Spokane County and the City of Spokane Valley.

According to a release from the mayor’s office, the plan is to open a seasonal warming center to enhance current system capacity, which includes a collection of space at a regional COVID-healthy shelter, City-funded locations and private nonprofit providers.

Operation of the seasonal warming center is expected to change after this year with the establishment of the year-round hub, the release states.

Woodward’s office said three current locations and operators have partnered with the regional governments to flex and add space on a short-term basis to meet any demand that relates to fall weather and temperature.

Woodward is set to speak at 1 p.m. 4 News Now will stream the news conference on KXLY+, kxly.com and on Facebook.

