Mayor Woodward to discuss prioritizing public health protocols while offering support to local businesses

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Nadine Woodward Former TV news anchor Nadine Woodward has now taken office as the new Mayor of Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward will speak about how the city plans to support a safe and healthy holiday season in a press conference Friday.

According to the City of Spokane, city staff are working to balance new public health guidance with support for local businesses heading into the holiday season.

In a release, the City said Friday’s announcements will include a weekly winter marketplace, virtual and distant outdoor seasonal programming, virtual small business technical and training supports, small business engagement, and advocacy for additional state and federal support and extending the deadlines for businesses to spent current funding.

According to the City, additional plans are being developed to highlight safety protocols that are being used successfully in businesses.

RELATED: Small local businesses suffering from new COVID-19 restrictions

Thursday, the CDC announced new guidance for Americans, urging people not to travel for Thanksgiving and not to spend the holiday with people from outside their household.

READ: CDC recommends college students celebrate Thanksgiving remotely

The Mayor’s press conference is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.