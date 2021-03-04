Mayor Woodward sends Phase 3 proposal to Gov. Inslee

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward wrote a letter to Gov. Inslee outlining a proposal for Phase 3 — a plan collaborated on by 20 elected officials in the East Region.

Washington residents are understandably restless in nearly a full year of COVID restrictions, and many are looking to Gov. Inslee and the Department of Health to provide guidance on moving to the next phase of the Healthy Washington recovery plan.

On Thursday, Washington State Senate Republicans drafted a proposal of their own, calling for immediate K-12 returns to school and 50% capacity at venues across the board, which the Governor’s Office slammed in a response.

The proposal outlined in Mayor Woodward’s letter features additional details, such as:

Indoor dining at 50% capacity, limited to two households per table or six people max

Outdoor or open-air dining at 75% capacity

Establishments that serve people 21 or older at 25% capacity

20 mayors in the East Region of the state’s reopening plan have provided input for the governor as work continues on Phase 3. It was well received! pic.twitter.com/Z02yYKjq8R — Mayor Nadine Woodward (@MayorSpokane) March 4, 2021

Further outcomes include reopening gyms, sports venues and aquatic centers at reduced capacity, as well as bumping up capacity for entertainment venues, retail spaces and professional services.

The Governor’s Office has yet to publicly respond to the letter, but Woodward says it was “well received.”

