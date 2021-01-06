Mayor Woodward says Healthy Washington plan brings with it ‘renewed hope’

SPOKANE, Wash. — Mayor Nadine Woodward responded to the state’s newly announced Healthy Washington plan on Tuesday, saying it “gives people renewed hope and a goal certain to pursue every day.”

Gov. Inslee announced the plan Tuesday, which eases current restrictions on live entertainment and gym operations.

The plan will take a regional approach when determining how to lift COVID-19 restrictions statewide. Counties will be grouped into eight regions based on health care system resources over a geographic area.

“A regional approach and accountability are some of the many positives that are a part of this new plan and we look forward to greater definition of additional steps,” Mayor Woodward said, in part.

To advance, those regions must show a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates, a 10 percent decrease in COVID hospital admission rates, an ICU occupancy rate that is less than 90 percent and a test positivity rate of less than 10 percent.

Restaurants will once again be able to operate at 25% capacity in Phase 2.

Inslee says a website determining which phase regions currently fall under will be released Friday. The Healthy Washington plan takes effect Jan. 11.

“Today is a next step and not the end, both in terms of the state’s plan and of the responsibilities we all share as individuals to maintain our resilience and discipline to wear our masks, watch our distance, wash our hands, and limit gatherings,” said Woodward.

